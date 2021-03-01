Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $95.01. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $109.50.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

