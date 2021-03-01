Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN traded up $4.13 on Monday, reaching $308.20. The stock had a trading volume of 427 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average of $282.46. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $324.99.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

