Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE:WLK opened at $85.59 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.