Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical’s earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is benefiting from synergies of the Axiall acquisition. The buyout has diversified its product portfolio and geographical operations. The NAKAN acquisition has also enabled it to expand its product portfolio. Further, the company is seeing favorable demand trends for polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resin. Strong demand in the polyethylene business is likely to continue, especially in food packaging. Also, rising housing starts in the United States augur well for its downstream vinyl products business and domestic demand for PVC. The company should also benefit from its capacity expansion projects. Westlake Chemical also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to deleverage its balance sheet.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.31.

NYSE WLK opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 38.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,358,000 after purchasing an additional 213,779 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

