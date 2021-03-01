WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.19.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $208.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.58. WEX has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.