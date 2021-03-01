Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is ($0.44). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

WLL opened at $34.30 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,048,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 617,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 364,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 3,221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 330,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

