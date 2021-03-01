Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Up 5.4%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.52. 299,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 436,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several brokerages have commented on FREE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

