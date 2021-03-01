WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Raised to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WideOpenWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 716,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

