Wing (WING) Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Wing has a total market capitalization of $22.79 million and $3.66 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing token can now be purchased for approximately $22.86 or 0.00047235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00509631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00070690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00077204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00077708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00054160 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.49 or 0.00451479 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,497,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,186 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Token Trading

