WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. 624,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,812. The stock has a market cap of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

