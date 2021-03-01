WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Trading 8.3% Higher

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.74. 624,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 785,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

