Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTKWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

