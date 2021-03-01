Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTKWY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.32. 17,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $92.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

