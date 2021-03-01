Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Short Interest Down 71.0% in February

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the January 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,549,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKSP opened at $0.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 2.02. Worksport has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

