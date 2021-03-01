WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSPOF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.10.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

