WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$91.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$140.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.82.

WSP opened at C$110.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$59.83 and a 12 month high of C$127.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.83. The stock has a market cap of C$12.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.19.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

