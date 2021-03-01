Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) versus ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Critical Comparison

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 ProQR Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.88%. ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.64%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals -2,037.97% -435.27% -91.81% ProQR Therapeutics N/A -62.92% -47.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and ProQR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.72 million 98.13 -$125.58 million ($4.81) -1.13 ProQR Therapeutics N/A N/A -$63.56 million ($1.55) -2.95

ProQR Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. ProQR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xeris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProQR Therapeutics beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems, congenital hyperinsulinism, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure; and hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions. In addition, it develops ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome and acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is Phase II clinical trials for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy. It has a license agreement with General Hospital Corporation, Radboud University Medical Center, Inserm Transfert SA, and Leiden University Medical Center. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

