Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,853,110 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $262,715,000 after buying an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 492,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $69,776,000 after purchasing an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

XLNX traded up $3.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.79. 2,153,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.30. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

