Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xperi in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xperi’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.17). Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Xperi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Shares of XPER opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $128,239.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,895,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,109,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,691,000 after acquiring an additional 442,591 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 440,922 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,079,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after acquiring an additional 380,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 73.0% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 723,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 305,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

