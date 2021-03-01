Xuez (XUEZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,534.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Xuez has a total market cap of $23,119.75 and approximately $68,534.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,961,951 coins and its circulating supply is 3,995,518 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

