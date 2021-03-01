Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Short Interest Up 474.3% in February

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 801,200 shares, a growth of 474.3% from the January 28th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

