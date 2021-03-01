Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Earns Corporate Rating from Shore Capital

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 221.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 216.81. The company has a market cap of £186.19 million and a P/E ratio of 5.20. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.37).

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

