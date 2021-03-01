YIELD App Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.88 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $23.88 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YIELD App has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00059665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00782286 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00060727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00044708 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YIELD App Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

