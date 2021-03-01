Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.01). Constellium reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lowered Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 103.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 76,980 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 476.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 78,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 41.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 78,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTM opened at $13.24 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

