Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to report $11.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $25.54 on Monday. GAN has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAN by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.