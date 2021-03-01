Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magic Software Enterprises.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGIC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.94 million, a P/E ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

