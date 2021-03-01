Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce $770.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $782.10 million and the lowest is $758.30 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

SIGI stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.