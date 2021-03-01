Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce sales of $284.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.75 million and the lowest is $281.70 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $283.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $998.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of TNET traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,794. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average is $73.52.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $2,019,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,460 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 59,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $263,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $399,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

