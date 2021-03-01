Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report sales of $830.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $838.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $821.13 million. Colfax reported sales of $816.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Colfax stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,575,481. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

