Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. 6.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $8.91 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

