Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.57 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ RBNC traded up $1.67 on Monday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 58,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $387.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Wallace bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $104,650 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 51,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

