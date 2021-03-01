Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $10.34 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

