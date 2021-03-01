Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Energy Transfer reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 122,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.64. 31,214,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,710,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

