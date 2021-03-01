Zacks: Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.16. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PQ Group.

PQG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,678 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 587.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.59. 192,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

