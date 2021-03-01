Zacks: Brokerages Expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. STMicroelectronics reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,462. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.