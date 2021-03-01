Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings. Talend reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock worth $867,480 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Talend in the third quarter worth $956,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Talend by 134.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 18,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. 148,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.43.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

