Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.75) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viracta Therapeutics.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $38.85.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

