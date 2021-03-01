Zacks: Brokerages Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Post $3.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share of $3.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $3.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $12.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.12 to $13.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $6.08 on Monday, hitting $226.72. 884,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $232.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

