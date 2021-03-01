Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Sell

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

HYLN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. 8,453,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,653. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

