Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Hold

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

SUM opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

