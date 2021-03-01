Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. is a Washington corporation headquartered in Renton, Washington. It is the parent company of First Savings Bank Northwest; a Washington chartered stock savings bank that was originally organized in 1923. The Company serves the Puget Sound Region of Washington that includes King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties, through its full-service banking office. The Company is part of the America’s Community Bankers NASDAQ Index. “

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.57. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $14.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

