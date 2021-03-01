Zacks Investment Research Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) to Hold

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $123.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Efforts to expand through oppurtunistic acquisitions and global diversification are likely to continue aiding the company's top line growth. Also, given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, the company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously rising operating expenses, mainly due to higher compensation costs, will hurt profitabilty to some extent.”

Get Raymond James alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

RJF traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.33. 12,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $551,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 255,849 shares of company stock worth $27,824,984 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.