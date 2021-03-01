Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to “Hold”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of FSM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.18. 4,430,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,466. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 64,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

