Zealium Market Cap Reaches $15,247.43 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Zealium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $15,247.43 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zealium has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zealium Token Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,943,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,943,904 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

