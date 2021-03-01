Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total value of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $499.43 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $515.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.22. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

