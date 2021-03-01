Zelwin Price Tops $4.80 (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Zelwin token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.80 or 0.00009752 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zelwin has a total market capitalization of $339.03 million and $145,961.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.12 or 0.00512351 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00071170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00076805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00077850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.01 or 0.00449126 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zelwin Token Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com.

Buying and Selling Zelwin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars.

