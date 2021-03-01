Zenfuse (ZEFU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 29% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenfuse has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00055381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.95 or 0.00784992 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00030634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041318 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.