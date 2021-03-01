Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.66). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $25,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,394,895.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,804,005 shares in the company, valued at $93,916,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 743,919 shares of company stock worth $37,941,763.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,699. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

