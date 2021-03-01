ZENZO 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $912.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $923,513.09 and approximately $912.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.63 or 0.00295441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010757 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

