ZeuxCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,695.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $227,497.39 and $2,695.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00055400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.10 or 0.00801335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00059255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00041500 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

